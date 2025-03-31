Doxa Just Added GMT Functionality To This Classic Dive Watch

The sturdy and stylish 40mm timepiece “strikes the perfect balance between capability, comfort, and wrist presence.”

The best dive watches on the market go beyond the depths of the ocean, in matters of both style and utility: Doxa dive watches have that pedigree built right in, and the retooled Doxa Sub 250 GMT soars to new heights for world travelers, divers and watch collectors alike.

The durable 40mm timepiece, as the watchmaker said upon its release at Geneva Watch Week 2025, “strikes the perfect balance between capability, comfort, and wrist presence.” Doxa also bills its long-running Sub lineup of watches as a “benchmark” in the dive watch category, and this latest release carries on that legacy rather handsomely.

It’s available in Doxa’s vivid range of nine signature colors, and while some of its watches take on a weathered look (like its tribute to explorer and novelist Clive Cussler), this range is more vibrant and stylish (yet no less functional).

The sleek yet sturdy watch seamlessly blends travel style and global utility, amplifying the Doxa Sub 250 GMT with a fourth hand for telling time across the planet. Available on either a color-coordinated strap to pair with its dial, or the company’s signature “beads of rice” bracelet, the impressive watch bolsters Doxa’s roster with a total of 18 new references across the Doxa Sub lineup.

Pricing starts at $2,450, and the newest addition to Doxa’s heritage-minded lineup also comes with a series of Sharkhunter and Sharkhunter Vintage references, for good measure. The Sharkhunter Sub 250 GMT series “pays homage to the earlier Sharkhunter models with their distinctive all-white hands,” the company noted.

The ever-versatile dive watch, with the dressy appeal of its matching “beads of rice” bracelet and its understated yet highly useful dial and GMT functionality, revamps the Doxa dive watch lineup in what the horology company calls an “elegant package,” all the while also nodding to the brand’s earlier 2006 introduction of the 750T GMT. With just days to go before Watches and Wonders 2025, it appears that Doxa may have already made a significant splash with the handsomely appointed Doxa Sub 250 GMT.