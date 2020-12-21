eBay Luxury Watch of the Week: The Rolex Datejust II Steel 18K White Gold Automatic

The classic timepiece featured in "The Wolf of Wall Street" comes with eBay's Authenticity Guarantee.
Screen Shot 2020-12-15 at 4.17.17 PM

Presented by eBay

Movies love using Rolex Datejusts to tell the viewer that a character is enviably rich. The stunning watch has been worn by Paul Newman in The Color of Money, Bill Murray in Lost in Translation, and Matthew McConaughey in The Wolf of Wall Street, to just name a few. 

So strap some success on your wrist courtesy of this gorgeous pre-owned men's Rolex Datejust II 116334 available now on eBay. 

2020-06-05_13-02-34_a_radius8_smoothing4_2_

With a stainless steel case, the Datejust has a gleaming white gold bezel complemented by a silver dial. It also has the classic Rolex round face, distinctive bold date indicator and silver stick-style hour markers. More than that, it also comes with eBay's vaunted Authenticity Guarantee. 

With this guarantee, eBay ensures consumer confidence, which is particularly important to collectors of high-dollar items like luxury watches and collectible sneakers. 

2020-06-05_12-56-11_a_radius8_smoothing4_2_

The auction site can guarantee, then, that this Datejust has been "meticulously inspected by independent authenticators," and will be "delivered safely via secure shipping with signature required" for any merchandise over $750. 

The elegant and dressy Rolex Datejust is an ideal Rollie to begin a collection with and is one of the most popular luxe watch brands on eBay. In addition to its 41mm stainless steel case and the white gold "fluted" bezel, it comes with a stainless steel band secured by a fold-over clasp. 

2020-06-05_13-10-40_a_radius8_smoothing4_2_

In addition to the eBay Authenticity Guarantee, buyers can expect free and secure delivery and the Datejust comes in a presentation box with an authenticity card. It ships worldwide with a 30-day hassle-free return and is backed by a one-year warranty.

Don't worry if it won't be under the tree on Christmas day. eBay seller ChronoStore indicates the buyer can expect it to arrive by December 30 and with a Rolex, we'd say better late than never.

This Rolex Datejust II Steel 18K White Gold Silver Dial Automatic watch has a buy it now price of just $8,999.00 on eBay.

