Emily Ratajkowski Gets Cheeky While Modeling Her Inamorata Swimwear Line

Emrata is showing off her latest swimsuit drop with some sizzling Instagram pics.

(James Devaney/GC Images)

There’s no better Inamorata model than the beachwear brand’s founder, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.

The My Body author and Maxim Hot 100 beauty rocked an especially revealing white one-piece dubbed “Encinitas” from Inamorata’s upcoming collaboration with NYC-based clothing label Mirror Palais in a racy Instagram carousel.

Front-facing pics showed Emrata’s goddess-like figure, while other cheeky shots showed off a lacy thong. She completed the look with a stylish pair of shades and hefty hoop earrings.

As the New York Post points out, Ratajkowksi announced the Mirror Palais partnership last week on the official Inamorata IG page.

“When @marcelogaia and I started talking about what we wanted to make for the @mirrorpalais x @inamoratawoman collection, he immediately knew he wanted to bring me to Brazil,” she wrote of the collection.

“Even though my trip to Rio was quick, I fell in love completely. Thank you, Marcelo, for taking me to your favorite city and introducing me to your mama’s culture. I can’t wait to come back and I can’t wait for you all to see what we cooked up.”

The High Low podcast host also revealed her favorite pieces from the collection: a semi-see-through white T-shirt featuring a heart-shaped play on the Brazilian flag and high-cut shorts, which she modeled on the back of a scooter.

Ratajokowski also posed in the collab’s stringy black bikini, while rising Brazilian model Gabriella Brotos rocked a hand-bra to show off the Caraiva bikini.

The Inamorata x Mirror Palais collection drops on May 26.