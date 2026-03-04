Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Gucci Logo Tan Line In Viral Instagram Post

The self-proclaimed “super sexy party girl” broke the internet with this risque IG carousel.

(Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski has figured out how to rep Gucci hard without wearing a single stich from the Italian fashion house. Shortly after walking the runway in a shimmering silver minidress designed by Gucci creative director Demna Gvasalia, the supermodel, entrepreneur and best-selling My Body author dropped a carousel led by a particularly risque image featuring a bare belfie and hand-bra pose. Notably, three bikini thong tan lines converge at a point marked by a version of Gucci’s “GG” logo.

Emily Ratajkowski shares VERY racy snaps as she poses topless to show off her Gucci thong tan after storming the runway at Milan Fashion Week show https://t.co/XFBTpdhMio — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 28, 2026

“Super sexy party girl,” Ratajkowski wrote, tagging the official Gucci account. You can click here to see the post on Instagram, which also features BTS footage from her appearance at the brand’s fashion show, video of her strutting the catwalk, and a second au naturel snap. As InStyle points out, she previously posted an amalgam of clips from the event fittingly sound-tracked to “Gucci Flip Flops” by problem child influencer-turned-rapper Bhad Bhabie.

With 703,000 likes, the carousel not only outperformed that original catwalk footage (113,000 likes), but all of Ratajkowski’s posts published this year, which includes eye-catching content promoting Lounge Underwear’s V-Day collection and athleisure brand Oner. The runner-up post, with 606,000 likes also got all kinds of media attention, as it “hard-launched” her relationship with her new boyfriend, French filmmaker Romain Gavras, who most notably directed an ensemble cast including Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Evans, Salma Hayek, Vincent Cassel, John Malkovich, Charli XCX, Ambika Mod, and Yung Lean in his English-language debut, Sacrifice.