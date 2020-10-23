This Colorful G-Shock Dive Watch Was Inspired by the Rare Rainbow Toad

G-Shock named its Master of G Frogman model after the slang term for combat swimmers, but the latest limited of the edition diver watch was indeed inspired by an amphibious creature.

The forthcoming GWFA1000BRT-1's multi-colored sub dials and IP, blue, yellow and green hands, and textured translucent bezel were informed by the hues and skin of the rainbow toad. The rarity of the species, which is endemic to the Bornean mountains, is reflected by the one-of-a-kind rainbow color scheme featured on each example.

The standard GWFA1000 Master of G Frogman's features are retained, including 200M of water resistance, a sturdy carbon monocoque case, stain-resistant fluorine band, solar-powered charging and Bluetooth connectivity.

A Super LED light and contrasting black sub-dial ensures readability in the dark or underwater, while home time, dual time, tide information, and dive time measurements are all displayed in an analog format.

The GWFA1000BRT-1 will be available this November in G-Shock retailers and online for $1,100. Alternatively, you can grab the original Master of G Frogman for $800 right now.