G-SHOCK Blings Out G-STEEL Watch Line With Gold-Accented GST-B100

Casio's G-Shock range of sturdy, shock-resistant watches generally doesn't utilize flashy precious metals seen on more luxury-centric timepieces, which is why the latest G-Steel GSTB100 release stands out.

Designated by a "GC" tag at the end of its model reference code, the rugged bauble features an all-black base coat that's accented by various pieces of gold hardware, including the ion-plated buttons, buckle, subdial bezels, and crown. Meanwhile, the main bezel features highly scratch-resistant black ion-plating.

The latest iterations of core G-Shock capabilities are on-board as well, including solar-powered charging, high-vis Neo-Brite luminous hands, and new Bluetooth low-energy tech within G-Shock Connected. The smartphone app provides enhanced connectivity, automatic time adjustment, and the ability to perform functions from a user's home screen, among various other efficient operations.

Per Casio, here's a partial list of other standard G-Shock features:

200M water resistance

Hand Retract Function

Super Illuminator LED Light

World time (39 time zones + UTC)

1/1000 Sec. Stopwatch

Countdown timer

5 Multi-Function Alarms

Full-auto calendar

Dual time (Home city time-swapping)

Priced at $420, the G-Shock G-Steel GSTB100GC is available to preorder now.