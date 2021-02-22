G-SHOCK Blings Out G-STEEL Watch Line With Gold-Accented GST-B100

Precious metal adds some golden pop to this steely timepiece.
G-Shock GSTB100GC-1A

Casio's G-Shock range of sturdy, shock-resistant watches generally doesn't utilize flashy precious metals seen on more luxury-centric timepieces, which is why the latest G-Steel GSTB100 release stands out. 

Designated by a "GC" tag at the end of its model reference code, the rugged bauble features an all-black base coat that's accented by various pieces of gold hardware, including the ion-plated buttons, buckle, subdial bezels, and crown. Meanwhile, the main bezel features highly scratch-resistant black ion-plating.  

The latest iterations of core G-Shock capabilities are on-board as well, including solar-powered charging, high-vis Neo-Brite luminous hands, and new Bluetooth low-energy tech within G-Shock Connected. The smartphone app provides enhanced connectivity, automatic time adjustment, and the ability to perform functions from a user's home screen, among various other efficient operations.  

Per Casio, here's a partial list of other standard G-Shock features: 

  • 200M water resistance
  • Hand Retract Function
  • Super Illuminator LED Light
  • World time (39 time zones + UTC)
  • 1/1000 Sec. Stopwatch
  • Countdown timer
  • 5 Multi-Function Alarms
  • Full-auto calendar
  • Dual time (Home city time-swapping) 

Priced at $420, the G-Shock G-Steel GSTB100GC is available to preorder now

