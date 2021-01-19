G-Shock Adds Bold Red Finish to Premium 'Full Metal' Watch Collection

Metal mania.
GMWB5000RD-4_1080x1080

G-Shock's Full Metal 5000 Series is seeing red thanks to a bold new addition to the Casio-owned brand's line of premium stainless steel digital watches. 

GMWB5000RD-4_SIDE

While a previous Full Metal 5000 model had a laser-carved design, the GMWB5000RD-4 receives an elegant red stainless steel case and matching solid stainless steel band with a bold red IP finish.  

With the new look, the classic square case shape and easy-to-read STN-LCD digital display with solar-charging capability are carried over. 

GMWB5000RD-4_BACK

Functionally, the rugged bauble also benefits from G-Shock's latest tech, including Bluetooth connectivity via the G-SHOCK Connected app, multi-band 6-atomic timekeeping for self-adjusting and accurate hour/date readings, and these core G-Shock features: 

  • Shock Resistance
  • 200M Water Resistance
  • Full Auto Super Illuminator LED Light
  • World Time (39 cities + UTC)
  • 1/100th Second Stopwatch
  • 5 Daily Alarms (1 Snooze Alarm)
  • Countdown Timer
  • 12/24 Hr. Formats
  • Full Auto Calendar
GMW-B5000RD-4_JF

Priced at $600, the GMWB5000RD-4 arrives is available to preorder now here before it ships on January 20. 

No image description

