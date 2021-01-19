G-Shock Adds Bold Red Finish to Premium 'Full Metal' Watch Collection

G-Shock's Full Metal 5000 Series is seeing red thanks to a bold new addition to the Casio-owned brand's line of premium stainless steel digital watches.

While a previous Full Metal 5000 model had a laser-carved design, the GMWB5000RD-4 receives an elegant red stainless steel case and matching solid stainless steel band with a bold red IP finish.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

With the new look, the classic square case shape and easy-to-read STN-LCD digital display with solar-charging capability are carried over.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Functionally, the rugged bauble also benefits from G-Shock's latest tech, including Bluetooth connectivity via the G-SHOCK Connected app, multi-band 6-atomic timekeeping for self-adjusting and accurate hour/date readings, and these core G-Shock features:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Full Auto Super Illuminator LED Light

World Time (39 cities + UTC)

1/100th Second Stopwatch

5 Daily Alarms (1 Snooze Alarm)

Countdown Timer

12/24 Hr. Formats

Full Auto Calendar

Priced at $600, the GMWB5000RD-4 arrives is available to preorder now here before it ships on January 20.