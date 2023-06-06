Gisele Bündchen Heats Up Louis Vuitton’s Beachy New Luggage Campaign

The 42-year-old supermodel stuns in a Miami shoot for LV luggage.

(Louis Vuitton)

It’s hard to make high-end luggage look like a beach accessory, but that’s exactly what Gisele Bündchen accomplishes as the face of Louis Vuitton’s “Horizons Never End” campaign.

The Brazilian supermodel stars in new ads for the high-end fashion house’s Horizon 55—a $3,400, Marc Newson-designed four-wheeled carry-on suitcase wrapped in reddish-brown LV monogrammed canvas.

(Louis Vuitton)

But all eyes are on Bündchen in photos and video captured by Glen Luchford. The 42-year-old stunner is first shown wearing a black blazer, monogrammed black one-piece, white pants and gold-rimmed LV aviators before a coach car drops her off on the Miami coast.

As the chorus to David Bowie’s “Heroes” kicks in, Bündchen strips down to the one piece and takes a cheeky seat on the Horizon 55 bag as she basks in the ocean breeze.

(Louis Vuitton)

As Hypebeast notes, Bündchen joins Lionel Messi and Jackson Wang as a solo star of the Horizons Never End campaign, which depicts the jet-set travels of celebrities.

The Louis Vuitton spot is just the latest in a line of high-profile modeling jobs that Bündchen has taken since finalizing her divorce from retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady in October of 2022.

In March of 2023, she donned a plunging black thong bodysuit and thigh-high boots as she danced on a stripper pole for Brazilian footwear brand Arezzo—some called the campaign Bündchen’s “sexiest yet.“

People reports that she also starred in Louis Vuitton’s campaign supporting its Yayoi Kusama womenswear collection in January.

And in early May, Bündchen rocked a pair of Jimmy Choo platform heels—along with an alluring slit dress—for the luxury brand.