Grand Seiko & Hodinkee Team Up For New GMT Watch

When you want a reliable, iconic watch with loads of style, rugged functionality and history, you can absolutely turn towards Grand Seiko. And when you want to ensure that watch is on the cutting edge and incorporates only the finest materials and an expert eye to detail, you can also turn towards watch enthusiast resource Hodinkee. When the two team up? Even better.

That’s what’s caught our eye when it comes to the just-launched Grand Seiko Automatic GMT SBGM239 Limited Edition for HODINKEE, part of a notable series of launches from HODINKEE this fall. Those launches include the HODINKEE x Timex Q Watch, and the partnership with Grand Seiko takes thing a step further when it comes to accessible luxury.

The Grand Seiko Automatic GMT SBGM239 Limited Edition Watch retails for the investment-level price of $5,400, and seeing as the launch is limited to just 500 timepieces, you’ll want to act quickly to get this handsome stainless steel watch.

We especially love the sporty and classic appeal, to go along with a twilight blue dial that celebrates the transition from day to night, known as “yugure” in Japan, (and it’s fitting that you can certainly wear this watch from sunrise to sunset either way). The in-house self-winding 9S66 caliber movement is put through rigorous testing by Grand Seiko to ensure maximum durability, and the nicely sized 39.5mm case diameter should look great on any wrist (not to mention with seasonal fall and winter style staples in tow).

Turn towards a heritage watch brand and the experts at HODINKEE when it comes “time” to pick up your next watch, because neither side will let you down.