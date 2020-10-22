GREATS Makes Corduroy Cool Again With Wooster Slip-On Sneakers - Maxim

GREATS Makes Corduroy Cool Again With Wooster Slip-On Sneakers

Corduroy kicks for the people.
Greats Wooster Corduroy

The latest drop from the GREATS Fall/Winter 2020 collection is another rendition of the Wooster in warm-colored corduroy. 

Available in lighter Beige Moss or darker Navy Spice, the snazzy-slip-on is constructed from premium suede, leather and corduroy that's locally sourced in accordance with the Brooklyn-based footwear brand's dedication to sustainability. 

Other key features include a premium, antimicrobial footbed with extra cushioning and a vulcanized natural rubber outsole with Greats' signature tread pattern. 

The Wooster Corduroy is currently listed on Greats' webstore for $159, and the checkout process is expected to open up soon. 

Cue up the classic Pearl Jam tune and cop a closer look at the sweet slip-ons below: 

