GREATS Makes Corduroy Cool Again With Wooster Slip-On Sneakers
Corduroy kicks for the people.
The latest drop from the GREATS Fall/Winter 2020 collection is another rendition of the Wooster in warm-colored corduroy.
Available in lighter Beige Moss or darker Navy Spice, the snazzy-slip-on is constructed from premium suede, leather and corduroy that's locally sourced in accordance with the Brooklyn-based footwear brand's dedication to sustainability.
Other key features include a premium, antimicrobial footbed with extra cushioning and a vulcanized natural rubber outsole with Greats' signature tread pattern.
The Wooster Corduroy is currently listed on Greats' webstore for $159, and the checkout process is expected to open up soon.
Cue up the classic Pearl Jam tune and cop a closer look at the sweet slip-ons below: