Greats Debuts Oxford-Inspired Sneaker in 6 Stylish Colorways

Greats is redesigning its Wooster slip-on silhouette with Oxford dress shoe-inspired waxed laces.

As with the eco-conscious, Brooklyn-based footwear brand's other premium sneaks—including the summer- or fall-suited Royale—the 100-percent suede upper, vulcanized rubber outsole and every other component of the hand-sewn Wooster Oxford is free of any virgin plastics and comprised of materials sourced responsibly from small local suppliers. Even the packaging is made purely of recycled cardboard.

Six colorways are available at launch—Nero/Snake, Floral/Nero, Taupe/Nero, Light Gray/Yellow, Light Gray/Gray and Light Grey/Navy. In addition to the variety of hues, the closed lacing further expands the Wooster silhouette's compatibility with different looks, whether it be a casual fall suit or jeans and a hoodie.

The Wooster Oxford follows other green products from Greats. In July, the company released the Royale Knit Gum, featuring a recycled leather heel accent and a custom gum sole made from repurposed rubber. Production of each pair reportedly removes seven plastic bottles from oceans.

The Royale Knit Gum is currently sold out on Greats' website, but you'll soon be able to cop the $159 Wooster Oxford Suede here.