H. Moser's Gravity-Defying Tourbillon Watch Has The Eye of The Tiger

H. Moser

H. Moser keeps finding new and seriously cool ways to surprise even the most discerning and exacting watch enthusiasts. It helps that they have a good amount of fun doing it, and the H. Moser Endeavour Tourbillon Concept Tiger’s Eye brings the luxury watchmaker’s irreverent, innovative approach full-circle.

Announced last week during the virtual edition of the Watches and Wonders luxury timepiece event, the Endeavour Tourbillon Concept is as unexpected as it is savvy and technically advanced. For starters, and perhaps most noticeably, there’s no logo or indices to be found on this watch, just the 60-second flying tourbillon.

And another thing: The Endeavour’s tourbillon device quite literally defies gravity, using a regulating organ and an escapement that rotate with precision around a central axis. The dial is also unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, featuring the semi-precious stone Tiger’s Eye.

The red-hued iteration, our favorite, is known as Ox Eye’s and features a rose gold case on an alligator leather strap. The Endeavour Tourbillon Concept also comes in a blue-hued Falcon’s Eye dial, itself a variation of Tiger’s Eye, on a handsome blue alligator leather strap.

H. Moser

Because these stones are so distinctive, and because the watches themselves feature a dial with parallel lines, H. Moser says it’s aiming to produce about 20 watches per year. Talk about precision and attention to detail. And the going price? $75,900.

H. Moser

Tiger’s Eye has symbolized self-confidence and is thought to guarantee protection (soldiers from the Roman Empire even wore the stone around their necks). It’s a history that’s not lost on the makers of these finely crafted, exceptional watches.

“It is a dynamic stone which seems to come to life as it catches the light. The richness of its details are revealed gradually,” said H. Moser & Cie. CEO Edouard Meylan. “It must be admired from different angles to fully appreciate its beauty.”

A watch that requires a second or third, or fourth look, plus a deep appreciation for craft and quite a bit of ingenuity? That’s quite fitting coming from a company that trolled the Apple Watch, but the Endeavour Concept Tourbillon stands on its own.