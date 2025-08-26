Hailey Bieber, Rosé & Bill Skarsgard Heat Up Yves Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2025 Campaign

An all-star cast models fashionable seasonal looks in a moody campaign video.

(Saint Laurent)

Former Maxim cover star Hailey Bieber, Blackpink singer Rosé, actor Bill Skarsgård and a slew of top models are helping Yves Saint Laurent slide into fall (and winter) with a moody, black-and-white campaign.

(Saint Laurent)

Shot by famed fashion photographer Gray Sorrenti, the images show the latest looks from YSL creative director Anthony Vaccarello, who also heads the brand’s arty Riva Droite lifestyle branch.

(Saint Laurent)

Dark leather, oversized outerwear with big shoulders, multiple appearances from the luxury luxury label’s Icarino handbag, and faces obscured by eyewear and strategically placed hands keep the focus on the pieces and off of the all-star cast, which also includes models Liu Wen, Song Jia, Anok, Binx, Loli Bahia, Bukwop Kir, Jesse Sachet-Dufraisse, Grace Hartzel, and Pascal Thulin.

(Saint Laurent)

A minute-long campaign video juxtaposes the innate glamour of high fashion with an almost melancholy energy, thanks largely to subtle expressions and the folksy minor melodies in underground singer-songwriter Arsun’s “Wide World.” Check it out below:

Visit YSL’s website to see more from Saint Laurent’s men’s and women’s Fall 25 collection.