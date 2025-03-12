Hamilton Reveals Watch Inspired By Iconic Video Game ‘Death Stranding 2’

A blacked-out timepiece created in partnership with Kojima Productions.

(Hamilton Watches)

Fictional though they might be, the right tools go a long way in a world as intense as that of “Death Stranding 2,” and legendary watchmaker Hamilton draws on that inspiration for a bold, new and super-futuristic timepiece in partnership with Kojima Productions.

(Hamilton Watches)

In a fight to save the human race, the Hideo Kojima-created video game takes an intense yet bleak look at the world, with lead character Sam again played by the sufficiently badass Norman Reedus. The release is already billed by Games Radar as one of the biggest PS5 releases set to drop this year, and it certainly seems like Sam is a man in need of a durable, tough-as-nails watch.

Luckily, the forthcoming American Classic Boulton Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition, modeled after the timepiece worn on-screen by Reedus looks poised to fit the bill. It’s also far from the first time a Hamilton watch has been tapped to take on a starring role of its own: See timepieces inspired by Christopher Nolan sci-fi epic Tenet, as well as the near-legendary Hamilton “Murph” Watch, worn by the character of the same name in the iconic space tome Interstellar.

As to the new “Death Stranding 2” watch itself, famed American watchmaker Hamilton looked to its own Boulton Watch to craft the streamlined special-edition timepiece (limited to just 2,000 units globally). Its primary viewing window is surrounded by two columns of three sapphire crystals, for a total of seven in the forward-thinking watch. Its titanium case is then PVD-treated for a lightweight-yet-sturdy finish, while the all-black dial gets an orange seconds hand.

Titanium was an especially inspired choice for its design, reducing its overall weight by a whopping 45 percent. Within, the sharp tactical watch is powered by a three-hand automatic 25-jewel movement, boasting a power reserve of 80 hours (again, it seems sufficient enough for a character played by the tough-as-nails Reedus).

The watch, which gets delivered in a custom box featuring narrative elements from the famed game series, “reflects the techno-apocalyptic environment” of the world of its characters, with specs and functionality to match. Notably, its “sleek, arching lines” should prove a stylish addition to any watch collection, particularly if one also has a penchant for “Death Stranding 2.” Keep an eye out in June for the next-level, $1,495 American Classic Boulton Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition from Hamilton.