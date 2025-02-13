How Riocam Creates Photographic Art Featuring Exotic Cars & Beautiful Women

“Cars, to me, are truly feminine by nature—I see the inspiration of the female form within them and I believe this is inherently why they captivate men.”

Miami-based artist Camilo Rios, better known by his adopted moniker Riocam, has combined his love of cars, fashion and photography to create “surreal artworks that blur the line between haute couture and the steamy supercar posters of the late 20th century.” The fact that the cars, girls and compositions are all drop-dead gorgeous is quickly earning him widespread fame. Over the past decade his commercial work for the likes of Off-White, TAG Heuer, The Webster, Miami Design District, Eres Paris and L’Oréal, who “all found their photographic identity” via his super-saturated images, helped define the Miami aesthetic and the city’s fashion industry.

Additionally, Riocam launched his own line of luxury streetwear clothing, Riocam brand; published several books; and created Riocam Studios, an art platform for his increasing coveted photography, which has appeared in numerous prestigious publications including Elle, Vogue, L’Officiel, GQ, The New York Times Magazine and Grazia Paris. Here he gives us the lowdown on his unique way of seeing and portraying the world.

How would you describe your photographic style? What drew you to the intersection of fashion and cars?

I’d say my style is reviving the art of the bedroom-wall poster, one supercar at a time. On the walls of my childhood bedroom were two evocative posters that would fatefully shape the vision and evolution of my work, culminating in the second book I recently released. One of them was a red Ferrari 288 GTO and next to it was Richard Avedon’s iconic shot of Nastassja Kinski wrapped gently by a gray boa constrictor. My dream at the time was to find a way to tastefully and powerfully combine these two images, these two worlds.

Someday, I knew I would. I had always wanted to find my own approach, a unique narrative, to fashion photography. The parallel between the moving sensuality of both a car and a woman is tremendously empowering, and that has become my ultimate goal—to capture the compelling interplay and dynamics between fashion, design, engineering and the feminine form.

Who are some of the photographers who have inspired you? How about other influences?

I’d say Chris von Wangenheim and Guy Bourdin. With every single shot, I unceasingly attempt to capture and create the best possible photo because I want it to stand the test of time—and live through many generations—just like Bourdin’s photographs did for me. His images remind me of what I’m doing now—the colors, the freedom, the passion and pleasure he got from it. Even though the updated parameters of our times have undoubtedly shaped my artistic voice, I believe I have discovered my own way of portraying a certain enigmatic feeling in photography—the surrealism, the mystery, the motion of angles meeting sensuality.

I would like my work to entertain without offending, and that is precisely what I believe Bourdin did so incredibly well. He has inspired me immensely and the question for me has always been: How can I become a pioneer in this new era, where one must frequently account for political correctness and remain mindful of nuanced implications? The most challenging undertaking for any artist, beyond skill with lens or eye for frame, is to find the distinct voice within, the beat that hums beyond the clatter of the outside world. Other influences in my work are cinema, specifically 1980s movies. A lot of my work is inspired by them. And can’t leave out Miami Beach! Blue skies, palm trees, beaches, color and Art Deco have heavily influenced my work.

How did you first get interested in cars? What are some of your favorite cars?

It all started when I published my magazine Toys for Boys seven years ago…. Cars, to me, are truly feminine by nature—I see the inspiration of the female form within them and I believe this is inherently why they captivate men. I don’t have a favorite one—it’s just impossible to say, there are so many I love! But I can tell you, if I had $4 million to spend, it would be on a Lamborghini Miura SV or Ferrari 288 GTO! Oh, man, it’s so difficult to choose.

Where do you find the cars you use in your photographs? Are you friends with many car collectors, and do they collect your work?

I’d say the majority are from collectors, then manufacturers and museums. Yes, I have made amazing friendships with the best car collectors in the world, which is more rewarding than their actual cars. Car collectors are my [main] clientele, more so women. They all famous in their own circle, but if we talk about actual celebrities, then Jay Leno and The Weeknd are two who have my work.

How do you choose the models to appear in your photos? Is there an art to pairing the cars and the models?

She must be tall…and have long legs! The composition gets affected by it; it’s weird, but just like a tall woman looks better on a runway, same goes with a car. And I often go with classic, timeless beauty. Indeed, it’s an art! And extremely difficult. I say often, it’s easier to shoot a car by itself; once I add a person everything becomes more challenging and that’s the reason I’m a sucker for it. Unfortunately, putting cars and women together became something rather vulgar and sexual.

It took me years to convince manufacturers that it was okay for a woman to be next to a car. What they wear is as equally as important. Styling is a massive part of the process, same with the concept I’m telling. Every detail is crucial—what she wears, what she feels like, where her hands are, her movements. What is she telling me? What am I telling them? I direct them all the way. A woman lends a sort of mystery, a sense of deep enjoyment to the engineering form. Their portrayal as dynamic and dominant is pivotal to me, and I often relive the words of one of my beloved icons, Helmut Newton: “My women are always victorious.”

What creative projects do you have planned for the future?

I’m making a cool film and photo shoot for Czinger in California at the beginning of 2025. And then ModaMiami 2025 [billed as Miami’s ultimate automotive, culture and luxury event] with a Riocam x Miami Vice theme, in March. I’m also working on my clothing brand, merch and collaborations with other brands. The upcoming ones are with Unimatic watches, a new edition of a book about Pininfarina and Ex Nihilo Paris perfumes.

This article originally appeared in the Jan/Feb 2025 issue of Maxim magazine.

