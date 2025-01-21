Tag Heuer Kicks Off LVMH Watch Week With 21 New Timepieces

Including several new variations of the Carrera Chronograph and a striking watch modeled by Alexandra Daddario.

(Tag Heuer)

Although a relatively recent entry into the pantheon of luxury watch showcase events, LVMH Watch Week offers no shortage of stunners from its suite of horology companies, Tag Heuer chief among them. 21 new watches from the luxury watchmaker are rolling out at the Los Angeles event, including a new take on the Carrera Chrono accented with a series of precious stones.

(Tag Heuer)

Although nearly two dozen watches are hitting shelves courtesy of the Jack Heuer-founded company, it’s the Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph (Precious Iteration) that’s the most eye-catching. The collection features two designs building off the watchmaker’s revamped 2023 glassbox design, pairing an intricate diamond-set flange with sparkling chaton diamond indexes.

(Tag Heuer)

The effect is immediately noticeable on the famed watch style, but perhaps even more striking is the appearance of actress and Tag ambassador Alexandra Daddario sporting a version of the watch in powdery pink.

(Tag Heuer)

Another iteration of the Tag Heuer x Porsche Carrera collaboration is also heralded by the arrival of LVMH Watch Week, hot on the heels of past jaw-dropping releases like the Porsche Carrera Chrono Tourbillon. This new edition, dubbed the Tag Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche Rallye watch, boasts just 11 examples like it worldwide, bolstered by intricate details like the 80-hour power reserve of its house TH20-08 Chronosprint movement.

(Tag Heuer)

In remarkable fashion, viewing the timepiece in person is even like watching a speedy race. Its chronograph module makes it possible for the central seconds hand to complete the first 15 seconds of every stopped minute at a faster pace, and yet the function slows down (or catches up to?) the completion of the minute itself. The effect is an impressive one, to say the least.

(Tag Heuer)

A stainless steel version of the latest Tag Heuer x Porsche offering (now in its fifth year) also sets LVMH Watch Week off to the races in sleek, sporty fashion, paying homage to the original Tag Heuer dashboard timers. The stainless steel build, although no less eye-catching, is crafted in a larger-yet-still-exclusive run of 911 units, a nod to the Porsche 911 and the extreme conditions faced by Porsche in the legendary Monte Carlo Rally.

(Tag Heuer)

The Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon, meanwhile, conveys what the watchmaker calls a “smoky elegance,” and the distinctive shade of purple also adorns a new edition of the iconic Carrera Chronograph, minus the tourbillon complication. The success of the Monaco Chronograph in the same shade of purple spurred the watchmaker forward. The dial and its sunray-brushed finish “work with the “dimensionality of the design, playing with light and depth from every angle,” Tag Heuer noted.

(Tag Heuer)

In keeping with its deep autosports heritage, Tag Heuer also delivers a collection of five bold, speedy new watches celebrating the positively exploding Formula 1 series. Spanning four Tag Heuer chronographs and one exclusive chrono launch with Oracle Red Bull Racing, the release is seemingly destined to carry the watchmaker forward into the next chapter of motorsports.

(Tag Heuer)

And as to the rest of the Tag Heuer LVMH Watch Week lineup, each release certainly seems impressive than the last, nodding to heritage while rooted in modern design.