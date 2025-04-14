How To Get Pedro Pascal’s ‘The Last Of Us’ Waxed Trucker Jacket

Cop this rugged Huckberry favorite now as the HBO hit launches Season 2.

There are jackets cut out for extreme conditions, and then there’s but one jacket meant to survive the zombie apocalypse: That would be the Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket, worn with pride by Pedro Pascal in Season 2 of the smash HBO hit The Last of Us.

Pascal rocked the rugged jacket to great effect in season one of the action thriller series, which follows the mysterious smuggler Joel and equally mysterious (and important) immune teenager Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) as they outrun an increasingly terrifying, post-apocalyptic world. Suffice to say, a rugged jacket like the iconic, best-selling Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket (the all-time best-selling product at stylish online retailer Huckberry) tends to prove quite useful.

And while there’s also a hooded version of Huckberry’s iconic waxed jacket available, the production once again went with a sturdy, hard-wearing waxed jacket built from substantial Martexin waxed sailcloth and finished with a handsome blanket stripe lining. The appearance of the fast-selling Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket, which comes in both Classic and Tall fits in a range of pleasingly dusty, earthen colors, was a pleasant surprise for the Huckberry team, as the jacket’s inclusion in the series was organic (rather than paid).

“I was fortunate enough to connect with the costume designer for the show and get the backstory of why she chose our jacket,” said Ben O’Meara, Chief Brand Officer at Huckberry, noting that the costume design team bought and tested as many as 1000 waxed jackets, looking at wear-testing, patina, construction and quality.

“In the end, ours rose to the top,” he added, calling it a ‘lucky’ break that’s reinforced by the hard-wearing durability of the style itself. “Knowing this backstory made it all that much sweeter,” he said of the inclusion of the lint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket in the famed show. “It reinforced the reason this best-seller has stood the test of time—quality always wins.”

The strong yet stylish jacket, available only at Huckberry for the agreeable price of $298, boasts nearly 4,000 five-star reviews and plenty of credibility, especially in the blustery, brisk climes of spring. In any of an array of versatile color options, it’s a dependable bet for casually rugged everyday style: If Joel can count on the Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket, you know your wardrobe can, too.

