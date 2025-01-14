Huckberry Just Dropped A Hooded Version Of Its Best-Selling Flint And Tinder Waxed Jacket

Only 300 of these stylish, weatherproof hooded jackets were made.

Talk about the 21st century’s greatest menswear hits, and the Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket might be up near the top in terms of casually rugged style. It’s the best-selling item in the history of beloved Americana-adventure retailer Huckberry, and a brand-new hooded waxed trucker jacket seems bound to join its ranks.

The workwear-minded jacket joins an already impressive lineup of Flint and Tinder menswear, including the trucker jacket worn by Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us. When not dressing survivors for the zombie apocalypse, Flint and Tinder harkens back to old-school, get-the-job-done style in everything from expertly made tees to flannel shirting and even a set of office-ready five-pocket pants.

The new Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Hooded Waxed Trucker Jacket is cut from the same tough, heritage-focused cloth, literally. Made in a limited run of 300 right here in the U.S.A. (another major score for the retailer), this burly jacket is built from weather-resistant waxed Martexin 7 oz. sailcloth, the kind that can easily stand up to wind, rain and assorted squalls. Within, a polyester flannel lining in the brand’s customary striped fabrication stands out handsomely against its Field Tan exterior.

Of course, you’ll also find the Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Hooded Waxed Trucker Jacket in a dark olive shade called Forest, crafted from the same hard-wearing fabric and lined in that same soft flannel for good measure. In either color and in many sizes, stock is going quickly. The waxed treatment extends to the interior of the jacket, while metal hardware throughout should also stand up to wear and tear in the elements.

It’s far from Huckberry’s first foray into rugged waxed outerwear aside from the Flint and Tinder Trucker Jacket: There’s also the movement-friendly, layering-ready F&T Quilted York Vest, plus Huckberry’s utterly impressive and well-stocked Waxed Jacket Outpost.

Features like a hidden interior media pocket, plus exterior kangaroo pockets akin to a hooded sweatshirt, give the Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Hooded Waxed Trucker Jacket a sort of go-anywhere sensibility, no matter the weather. Your next foray out of the city, into fierce elements or across the globe to parts unknown should be well-served by yet another tough-as-nails, adventure-ready Huckberry jacket. As the company says. see you out there.

