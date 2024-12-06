Hublot & Arturo Fuente Cigars Light Up ‘King Gold’ Chronograph

The striking gold and green timepiece celebrates one of Arturo Fuente’s most sought-after stogies.

Even occasional cigar smokers likely know the Arturo Fuente OpusX, a now-legendary cigar first launched in 1995 that quickly became a holy-grail stogie among collectors worldwide. Hublot knows it too, which is why the luxe Swiss watchmaker is celebrating the OpusX’s 25th anniversary with an extraordinarily luxe, limited-edition Classic Fusion Chronograph Arturo Fuente King Gold edition.

This is Hublot’s sixth collaborative Arturo Fuente timepiece—the two brands have had a relationship for 12 years, one that’s yielded not just watches, but the Cigar Family Charitable Foundation, a school and health program that benefits the community surrounding Chateau de la Fuente in the Dominican Republic. However, this special edition is the first built upon the understated 42-mm Classic Fusion Chronograph. Both the case and classically round bezel are finished in Hublot’s platinum-based King Gold—look closely and you’ll see laser engraved tobacco leaves flurrying around the edges.

The solid dial is rendered in an emerald green with a sunray finish, but multiple model-specific details make it really stand out. A smoky gradient “fumé” effect darkens towards the edges, and at 3 o’clock sits a special anniversary edition of the OpusX logo. The caseback is arguably as impressive as the face, with engraved and lacquered OpusX artwork, including tobacco leaves and a Panama hat. Beneath the caseback beats the HUB1153 caliber with a power reserve of 48 hours.

The watch is paired with a green alligator leather strap and presented in a color-matched lacquered watch box that fittingly doubles as a cigar humidor. Limited to just 50 examples, the Classic Fusion Chronograph Arturo Fuente King Gold edition is available exclusively at Hublot boutiques and authorized retailers.