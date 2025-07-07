Hublot Expands Monochrome Watch Series With Classic Fusion Essential Taupe

The all-season watch featuring a sophisticated blend of gray and brown is available in both 42mm and 45mm sizes.

(Hublot)

Luxury watchmaker Hublot is shifting its focus from Essential Grey to a new hue with the release of the Classic Fusion Essential Taupe timepiece. This online-exclusive marks the fourth installment in the brand’s sought-after Essential monochrome series, following the success of its gray predecessors.

While Hublot is known for its audacious Big Bang designs and vibrant color palettes, the Essential Taupe editions demonstrate the brand’s capacity for understated elegance. Taupe, a sophisticated blend of gray and brown, is described by the brand as “soft-spoken yet strong, grounded yet elevated.” This genderless and seasonless hue aims to offer a timeless appeal for those who prefer a more subdued statement.

(Hublot)

Both the 42mm and 45mm models feature a polished and satin-finished titanium case and bezel. The sunray taupe dial is complemented by a unique strap that seamlessly fuses rubber and fabric in matching tones. Distinctive elements of the Essential collection are here as well, including a unique woven thread on the strap and the signature tone-on-tone monochrome aesthetic.

(Hublot)

Underneath the anti-reflective sapphire crystal, a self-winding movement powers the timepiece, offering a 48-hour power reserve and 5 ATM water resistance. The Classic Fusion Essential Taupe retains all the hallmarks of the Classic Fusion line, including a bezel with six functional H-shaped screws, three central hands, and a discreet date window.

(Hublot)

Hublot’s Classic Fusion Essential Taupe follows the releases of the more colorful Big Bang Unico Summer 2025 along with the Big Bang Unico Essential Grey, Spirit of Big Bang Essential Grey, and last year’s Classic Fusion Essential Grey. The new Essential Taupe is available in both 42mm and 45mm sizes for $8,900 at hublot.com.