Hublot Launches Iced-Out 'High Jewelry' Watch Collection

Hublot's top-tier Big Bang series has already received enviable special editions this year, notably the "All Black" and "Camo" collabs with Japanese fashion legend Yohji Yamamoto. But when it comes to unbridled luxury (and extravagant prices to match), even those exclusive models pale in comparison to the newly announced "High Jewelry" collection.

As the luxury Swiss watchmaker puts it, "Three new Hublot models marry the technical performance of the manufacture movements, the sophisticated beauty of diamonds and the expertise of master watchmakers." Learn more about each blingy bauble below:

Big Bang Unico High Jewelry

334 baguette-cut diamonds, 12.5 carats

Arranged in close rows and invisible settings on 18-karat white gold, 243 diamonds (8.6 carats) decorate the 42 mm case and the bezel. An additional 61 stones (1.3 carats) add extra opulence to the dial of the flyback chronograph. Hublot's Unico 2 manufacture movement, with an oscillating second clutch and an adjustable ball-bearing chronograph friction system, powers the timepiece, which is paired with an alligator strap and 30-diamond buckle. $316,000

Spirit of Big Bang High Jewelry

346 baguette-cut diamonds, 13.1 carats

Equipped with the El Primero-succeeding Hublot HUB4700 movement, the Spirit of Big Bang gets 178 diamonds (8.1 carats) on its tonneau case, and 113 more (2.1 carats) set around the edges of the indices, the minute disc at 3 o'clock, the hour disc at 6 o'clock and the second disc at 9 o'clock in its High Jewelry appointment. An alligator leather strap with a buckle set with 55 baguette-cut diamonds (2.9 carats) completes the package. $369,000

Classic Fusion High Jewelry

427 baguette-cut diamonds, 20.8 carats

Like the Big Bang Unico High Jewelry, the Classic Fusion gets features invisible closed settings and white gold, but the diamond count is upped to 391 (18.6 carats) to create a gorgeous shimmering effect. A composition of rectangular and trapeze-cut stones covers the dial, beneath which is the HUB1710 self-winding movement. The 36-diamond (2.2-carat) buckle is paired with an alligator leather and natural rubber strap. $369,000