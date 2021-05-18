Hublot Takes On Rhino Poachers With New 'SORAI' Watch

Each limited-edition timepiece benefits the world's biggest rhino sanctuary.
Hublot Sorai Promo 2

Hublot may be associated with elevated interests like Ferrari GTs and high art, but the luxury Swiss watchmaker is also happy to lend its name to a worthy conservation cause. 

Hublot Sorai (6)

The latest Hublot Big Bang Unico SORAI is named for the Save Our Rhino Africa India (SORAI) sanctuary. According to a statement, two-thirds of rhinos in South Africa's Kruger Park have been killed by poachers in the last decade. 

While regular visitors to the game reserve had helped curtail this illegal activity, drops in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of rangers have allowed poachers to move undetected. 

Hublot Sorai (5)

"On the ground, every day is a battle, a race against time by the teams of dedicated specialists who rescue, rehabilitate, and release these rhinos back into the wild," said SORAI founder Kevin Pietersen. 

Hublot Sorai (4)

"We therefore need to put our common efforts to protect this species! I am very happy that Hublot is once again able to provide its support to SORAI, to help raise maximum awareness of this global emergency."

Hublot Sorai (1)

Hublot's previous SORAI watch evoked winter South African brush with a beige case. As a counterpoint, the new edition features a case rendered in micro-blasted and polished green ceramic, recalling the country's summer environment. 

Hublot Sorai (2)

Powering the self-winding chronograph is Hublot's tried-and-true Unico movement, good for a 72-hour power reserve. 

Two straps are included: a green fabric band with a black ceramic buckle, and a camouflage rubber band with a titanium and ceramic-plated buckle.

A portion of proceeds from each purchase of limited-edition timepiece will go to the SORAI-supported Care for Wild foundation, the world's largest rhino orphanage and sanctuary. 

Only 100 examples of the Hublot Big Bang Unico SORAI are available to order online now for $24,100

