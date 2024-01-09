Huckberry x Timex Launch Tough Titanium Automatic Field Watch

A legit 41mm field watch that’s built for outdoor adventure.

(Huckberry)

It’s worthwhile to keep in mind that while some occasions are made for a true luxury wristwatch, other scenarios call for a rugged timepiece that’s dependable enough to get the job done while nailing a casually cool look. Simple enough, yes?

(Huckberry)

That set of parameters is precisely what Huckberry had in mind when working with Timex on the new Huckberry x Timex Titanium Automatic Field Watch, and the results are a tried-and-true addition to any watch collection in a new year.

Timex has been on a tear in recent years, be it going into its archive for a retro World Time reissue or carefully crafting handsome timepieces for its American Documents Collection.

(Huckberry)

The ever-reliable brand now has style points to match its dependable performance, and Huckberry notes that this latest timepiece boasts a “sleek, utilitarian look” complementing a “long Timex legacy of dependable timepieces built to keep ticking through thick and thin.”

This bead-blasted titanium watch pays homage to old-school field watches, with a nicely sized 41mm case and 200 meters of water-resistant performance.

(Huckberry)

Shock-resistant construction also gives this crisply designed timepiece added utility and toughness, while the hand-wound automatic movement offers a 44-hour power reserve.

SuperLumiNova-coated indices also pop nicely against the matte white dial, “taking inspiration from the Northern Lights and the wind-whipping winter excursions where it would thrive,” as Huckberry notes.

(Huckberry)

An eye-catching green nylon strap made from repurposed materials is standard issue with the new Huckberry x Timex Titanium Automatic Field Watch, but a deep blue nylon strap also offers stylish versatility.

(Huckberry)

It’s also worth noting that either way, the timepiece retails for a highly agreeable $375, and given the two strap options, it’s almost a 2-for-1 timepiece deal of sorts.

It’s a fine reminder that sometimes, the best timepiece for the job is one that’s subtly stylish and built to handle just about anything: The Huckberry x Timex Titanium Automatic Field Watch truly hits the mark.