Hublot's Latest Big Bang Gold Watch Brings Luxury Rainbow Vibes

In what Hublot is calling an exercise in "rainbow maximalism," the ultra-luxe Swiss watchmaker is bringing all seven colors of the dazzling natural phenomena to one watch for the first time since the Big Bang Rainbow debuted in 2017.

Available with a King Gold or white gold 43mm case, the Big Bang Integral Tourbillon Rainbow's jewelry weighs alone in at nearly 36 carats, or just over 2.5 ounces.

Each example boasts 484 baguette-cut stones of five varieties: red rubies, ultraviolet amethysts, Klein blue topaz, leaf green tsavorites, and sapphires in lemon yellow, fuchsia pink, and orange.

Over the course of 1,200 hours, the plethora of precious stones are hand-selected, shaped and invisibly set on the case and bracelet, which sees the colors are graded around the bezel and across the band.

Without a traditional dial, the bejeweled bauble's mechanical workings also draw the eye, from the house-made HUB6035 movement and gold micro-rotor to the trio of transparent sapphire crystal bridges.

Hublot hasn't listed the Big Bang Integral Tourbillon Rainbow on its website yet, but Hypebeast reports that it'll carry a cool $790,000 price tag when it drops.