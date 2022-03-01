Iconic Air Jordan 12 ‘Taxi’ Is Coming To The Golf Course

Michael Jordan wore a version of the shoe during his legendary NBA Finals “Flu Game” in 1997.

(Nike)

The latest Air Jordan to shed its high-top and hit the links is a signature silhouette linked to one of MJ’s many awe-inspiring championship performances.

The Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Taxi”—named by sneakerheads for its distinctive black and white combo—comes from legendary Nike footwear designer Tinker Hatfield, according to Robb Report.

(Nike)

The AJ12 is marked by a single-color leather upper featuring a stitch pattern meant to resemble the Japanese flag’s “Rising Sun” symbol. The faux reptile leather toe guard provides a secondary texture in a different color.

Five colorways were originally available, including the black and red version sported by a sickly-but-unstoppable Jordan during during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, aka the “Flu Game.”

(Nike)

There are a couple major differences between the original basketball shoe and the Golf version, namely the addition of spikes to the sole and the transition to a low-top style.

Prices haven’t been announced, but the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Taxi” hits Nike’s webstore on Friday, March 11.