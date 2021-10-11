Legendary Nike Designer Tinker Hatfield Helped Create This All-Electric Zero Motorcycle

The famed Air Jordan designer helped create a limited edition e-bike.

Zero Motorcycles

You may well have worn Air Jordans designed by Tinker Hatfield, but have you ever saddled up in an electric motorcycle co-created by the Nike sneaker legend?

Zero Motorcycles

Of course not. And you probably never will, as Nike’s famously influential VP of Design teamed up with See See Motorcycles cofounder Thor Drake to “Portlandize” exactly one-of-one Zero SR/F for the city’s One Moto Show.

Zero Motorcycles

As Ride Apart reports, Hatfield and Drake added a riveted aluminum “fuel tank” inspired by WWII bombers without detracting from the SR/F’s silhouette. Behind the tank is the flashiest customization—a Tiger-embossed seat decorated in the style of classic Japanese ink by local tattoo artist Drat Diestler.

Zero Motorcycles

Other unique components include teal-painted rims, gold handlebar ends and bobbins, a white powder-coated frame, and a rear sprocket shaped to See See Motorcycles’ logo. As a testament to the SR/F’s core quality, the V-twin-besting electric motor, Ohlins suspension, and Brembo braking system were all retained.

Zero Motorcycles

If you dig the Tinker Hatfield x See See Zero SR/F, it’s headed to a Bonhams auction set for October 21. Click here to learn more.

Zero Motorcycles