Irina Shayk Slays In New Campaign For French Lingerie Brand Etam

The former Maxim cover star smolders in an alluring love-themed campaign

(Etam/Photographed by Brianna Capozzi)

Supermodel and former Maxim cover star Irina Shayk is making her debut as the new face of storied French lingerie brand Etam in a head-turning new campaign. Dubbed “J’Etam—a portmanteau of “Je t’aime” ( French for “I love you”) and the brand’s name, the new collection takes inspiration from “every form of love: romantic, familial, friendly, platonic, and above all, self-love.”

Shayk, who previously covered Maxim’s July/August 2014 issue and was celebrated in this year’s 30th anniversary edition of the Maxim Hot 100, appears in naturally lit, minimally staged images captured by New York-based photographer Brianna Capozzi. The Russian stunner dons a number of alluring lacy panties and bras, as well as other pieces that will be fully unveiled at an upcoming live show helmed by J’Etam artistic director Oliver Leone on September 30.

Shayk’s leading role at Etam is just the latest in a number of recent high-profile projects for brands that include Helmut Lang, Marc Jacobs, Sport & Rich and Dolce & Gabbana. She also helped Vogue Brasil celebrate its 50th anniversary with a cover shot the day after Carnaval.

The Etam J’Etam collection modeled by Shayk is available to shop now here.