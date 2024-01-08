IWC Celebrates Year Of The Dragon With Limited Edition Portugieser Chronograph

Featuring gold-plated rotor in the form of a majestic dragon visible through the sapphire glass case back.

(IWC)

Swiss luxury watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen is launching a new limited edition version of its Year of the Dragon Portugieser Chronograph, making it the latest horological brand to honor the Chinese holiday with a themed release.

IWC’s Year of the Dragon watch features a 41 mm stainless steel case, a burgundy dial with contrasting gold-plated hands, and either a black calfskin or burgundy rubber strap with a butterfly clasp.

(IWC)

Limited to just 1,000 examples, the eye-catching timepiece also flaunts a gold-plated rotor in the form of a majestic dragon that’s visible through the sapphire glass case back, a signature of IWC watchmaking. A closer look at the case back ring reveals the engraving: “2024 YEAR OF THE DRAGON.”

(IWC)

The watch’s rich burgundy colorway is the same fiery hue that’s traditionally used to welcome the Lunar New Year and symbolize luck, prosperity and economic success.

The chronograph is powered by the IWC-manufactured 69355 caliber, a precise mechanical chronograph watch movement that comes in a classic column-wheel design.

(IWC)

“Since 1998, the Portugieser Chronograph has embodied the dynamic, sporty side of IWC Schaffhausen’s acclaimed Portugieser collection,” said Peter Lao, Managing Director of IWC Schaffhausen China.

“Thanks to the dial layout with the vertically arranged counters and the quarter-seconds precision scale, it has become one of our most coveted designs. We are convinced it is a fitting model to welcome the Year of the Dragon.”

The Portugieser Chronograph Year of the Dragon is available through IWC boutiques, authorized retail partners and IWC.com for $TKTK.