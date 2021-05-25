IWC and Mercedes-AMG Unveil Sporty New 'AMG' Pilot's Watch

IWC

To say that IWC watches are dynamic, precise works of art is, quite possibly, an understatement, if such a thing is even possible. The IWC x Mercedes-AMG Pilot’s Watch Chronograph “AMG” drives home this point again and again, in ways that are subtle, stylish and all too worthy of a finely tailored watch collection.

Available for pre-order right now, this 43mm diameter titanium watch is bold and visually striking, a fitting continuation of the 17-year partnership between IWC and Mercedes-AMG. After all, Mercedes makes precision automotive works look easy, in the best way possible -- not all that different from how IWC manages to assemble near-flawless watches.

Every part of the watch fuses the influence of the automotive world with IWC’S precision watchmaking heritage, including the matte grey dial, which itself is a play off the Selenite Grey Magno paint used by Mercedes. The see-through sapphire glass back also offers up a nice nod to the AMG brand.

IWC’s in-house 69385 Calibre movement powers this watch, which manages to blend sleek appeal with the road-ready power you’d find behind the wheel of a Mercedes. The luminescent carbon dial is but another strong homage to the legacy of the open road, while the three chronographs work seamlessly to display seconds, minutes and hours.

It all comes together on a handsome black calfskin leather strap. To us, this is the kind of watch to wear with driving loafers and a knit sweater-polo on the road, or perhaps as a daring accessory to a khaki summer suit as you enjoy a refreshing summer cocktail.

The IWC x Mercedes-AM Pilot’s Watch is the kind of watch to wear as much as possible, because the $9,100 price tag deems it a worthy investment this season (and in the years ahead).