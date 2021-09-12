IWC Launches Pilot's Watches Inspired By U.S. Navy Squadrons

IWC Schaffhausen

IWC has released three ceramic timepieces in the Pilot's Watches collection. These new models were inspired by and named after timepieces created for US Navy squadrons, such as "Royal Maces," "Tophatters," and "Blue Angels."

IWC Schaffhausen

This is the first time these eye-catching tool watches have been made available to the public. Each model matches a squadron’s color scheme with their respective logos on the dial.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In a press release, Christoph Grainger-Herr, CEO of IWC Schaffhausen, said IWC's military program "is an important platform for our engineers and designers to exchange ideas with elite pilots from the U.S. Navy and other armed forces around the world."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"These pilots put our watches to the test every day in the harsh environment of the jet cockpit," Grainger-Herr continued, "Their feedback is invaluable for us not only to improve the quality and durability of our timepieces but also to create unique and appealing designs."

Tophatters Edition IWC Schaffhausen

The Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “Tophatters” (Ref. IW389108) is tied to Strike Fighter Squadron 14 AKA the “Tophatters." They're the Navy’s oldest active squadron (formed in 1919).

The watch case is constructed from black zirconium oxide ceramic and the chronograph pushers and the crown are made from IWC's own Ceratanium, which the watchmaker describes as "light and robust as titanium and at the same time similarly hard and scratch-resistant like ceramic." The squadron’s elegant retro top hat patch is at 6 o’clock on the dial and engraved on the back.

Maces Edition IWC Schaffhausen

The Chronograph Edition “Royal Maces” (Ref. IW389107) pilot's watch is inspired by Strike Fighter Squadron 27, nicknamed the “Royal Maces." Like the other watches in this line, it's made with a black zirconium oxide ceramic case and sports a Ceratanium crown and pushers. The “Maces” is found at the 6 o’clock position

Engraved on the grade 5 titanium case back the squadron’s F/A-18E Super Hornet jet and the official squadron name, “VFA-27."

Blue Angels IWC Schaffhausen

The Blue Angels edition (Ref. IW389109) needs no introduction, really. All the design specs are the same as the Maces and Tophatters, and the timepiece comes in the famed U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron's characteristic blue shade with gold color accents on the calfskin strap and face.

These distinguished new members of the Pilot's Watches collection all have generous 44.5 mm cases and are powered by IWC's 69380 automatic movement with 46 hours of power reserve.

Each model is limited to 500 pieces and they retail for approximately $10,900 USD. Order yours at IWC.com.