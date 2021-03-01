IWC Limited-Edition Pilot Watch Honors Classic 'Black Aviator'

Only 1,000 of these blacked-out beauties will be made.
Having recently released new pilot's watches including an extra-rugged Top Gun Edition and the luxe "Le Petit Prince," curators at International Watch Company Schaffenhausen (IWC) have dug into the archives for a retro tribute to a 90s-era timepiece dubbed the "Black Flieger." Translation: Black Aviator. 

With a badass model moniker, the Fliegerchronograph Keramik 3705 debuted in 1994 as IWC's first Pilot's Watch with a black zirconium oxide ceramic case. Despite a relatively short production period, it went on to become a cult classic. 

The new Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “Tribute to 3705” swaps ceramic for the IWC-developed Ceratanium, which boasts the lightweight durability of titanium and the scratch resistance of ceramic. The 41mm case, chronograph pushers and pin buckle are all crafted from the innovative material. 

Though the Ceratanium implementation is modern, the dial is an exact replica of the original that debuted over 25 years ago. Two totalizers at 9 and 12 o’clock display stop times of up to 12 hours, the small second hand is located at 6 o’clock, and the day-and-date display sits at 3 o’clock

Power comes from IWC's own 69380 caliber, a classic column wheel movement featuring a bi-directional pawl wining system that's good for a 46-hour power reserve.  Other notable features include a soft-iron inner case for protection against magnetic fields, air pressure resistance, a sapphire crystal, and a black calfskin strap. 

Limited to 1,000 examples, the IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “Tribute to 3705” is available to purchase now for a lofty $11,900

