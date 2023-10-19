IWC Elevates ‘Top Gun’ Collection With Two New Ceramic Colorways

Fighter pilot-inspired and approved.

(IWC)

Watches from luxury timepiece maker IWC seldom cut any corners in terms of performance, specs or style, be it an IWC pilot’s watch or an ongoing fan favorite, the IWC ‘Top Gun’ Collection. Global flight just got even easier, more efficient and more eye-catching, with a special assist from two new additions to the “Colors of Top Gun” offering.

(IWC)

There’s no shortage of heritage and history behind durable pilot’s watches to begin with, but on the heels of the Tom Cruise box office smash Top Gun: Maverick, the venerable watchmaker is quite literally doubling down on durable, luxe-yet-hard-working wrist game additions.

(Paramount Pictures)

The Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Top Gun Mojave Desert uses beige and khaki tones in sand-colored ceramic, nodding to naval aviator flight suits and the dusty landscape of China Lake surrounding the famed TOP GUN flight school.

(IWC)

THe timepeice is even complete with a nostalgic, on-brand “Top Gun” caseback insignia, which should be enough to impress movie buffs and watch enthusiasts alike (especially if you’ve got the “need for speed“).

(IWC)

The duo is rounded out by the crisply designed Pilot’s Watch Timezoner Top Gun Woodland, a watch with enough bells and whistles to impress even Maverick himself.

Flight suits and uniforms, plus the woodlands beneath the pilots themselves on lightning-fast flights, were the inspiration for the rugged, nicely sized timepiece.

(IWC)

IWC’s proprietary, scratch-resistant Ceranium material gives the case plenty of structure and durability, while a rotating bezel and 24-hour display provide go-anywhere timekeeping with ease, simply through rotating the bezel.

The dark green ceramic case is in fact a first for IWC, with an $11,700 price tag to match (and limited availability, to boot).

Both watches are assuredly rugged yet understated, and as fit for a cross-country flight (in business class) as a day hike or an evening Old Fashioned (or a touch of all three). Add to your watch collection accordingly.