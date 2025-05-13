J. Crew & Alighieri Team Up For Gold Jewelry Collection

J. Crew is getting poetic in partnering with Alighieri, the burgeoning London-based jewelry brand named after Dante Alighieri, the 14th-century writer who penned The Divine Comedy. Founder Rosh Mahtani only launched Alighieri in 2014, but the boutique shop has already garnered editorial acclaim from Vogue, Harper’s Bazar and Marie Claire, along with a six-figure Instagram following.

But Alighieri’s biggest development to date has to be partnering with the clothing and retail giant that is J. Crew for a limited-edition collection of unisex jewelry, accessories and apparel that celebrate maritime magic. Within the multi-faceted capsule are 24K gold-plated bronze medallions and other pieces marked with Alighieri’s signature fish motif, hand-carved by Mahtani and crafted in London’s historic Hatton Garden via the ancient art of lost-wax casting.

The method, which involves creating a wax model that’s then encased in a mold before being melted away results in an intentionally imperfect figure that recalls buried treasure. Meanwhile, Alighieri’s signature golden buttons adorn one of J. Crew’s flowy white summer shirts, while various pendants and earrings—also cast in 24K gold-plated bronze—round out the collection.

the J. Crew x Alighieri jewelry collection is available to purchase now.