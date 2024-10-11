J. Crew Just Dropped A Fresh Fall Menswear Collection With Engineered Garments

Just in time for peak autumn style.

(J. Crew)

Timing is everything in the world of fall fashion, and expert curation can take a wardrobe from good to great. That ethos is at the heart of the new J. Crew x Engineered Garments Fall Collection, an inspired take on autumn style blending the modern and the rugged.

(J. Crew)

J. Crew, which made waves this summer with a collection timed to the release of hit TV series The Bear, again appears poised to seize the style moment. And its new collection with the famed Japanese-American brand stylishly and seamlessly blends downtown cool with the great outdoors.

(J. Crew)

It’s a fitting partnership that puts a new spin on J. Crew’s Americana outlook. The Daiki Suzuki-founded company is celebrating its 25th year, and has teamed up with other all-American favorites like Vans and Sebago in the past.

(J. Crew)

The new collection takes an approach that toes the line between the worlds of each brand. As Crew notes, the offering focuses on “generous fits, creative pocket placements and signature pieces,” including a collaborative hooded sweater vest that’s “split at the sides for easy layering.” The collaboration’s standout pieces include tasteful pleated pants, Oxford and utility shirting, fleece crewneck sweatshirts and even a rugged, J. Crew-esque denim twill shirt.

(J. Crew)

The J. Crew team said it worked with Engineered Garments to “push the boundaries on foundational styles we’re known for, resulting in familiar yet unexpected takes on staples like merino wool sweaters, military-inspired chinos, heritage outerwear and more.” And as of today, that fresh take on traditional Northeast style can be yours online at J. Crew. Shoulder season has (arguably) never looked better.