Jay-Z Just Debuted This Bonkers Jacob & Co. Bugatti Tourbillon Watch

Hova is the first in the world to own the $340,000 timepiece.

(Bugatti)

Few are fresher than “Hova,” and one of the rarest timepieces on the planet seems to prove that point quite handily. At Fanatics Fest this past weekend, Jay-Z stepped out wearing none other than an extremely covetable and complicated Jacob & Co. Bugatti Tourbillon—making him the first person on the planet to own one.

The hip-hop legend and mogul boasts a serious collection of top-shelf timepieces, including a $4 million Rolex and, now, an insanely exclusive with an enviable complication beneath the hood and a $340,000 price tag to match. Jacob & Co. are no strangers to luxury watch pairings that defy convention either, be it a fine cigar-inspired watch or a $20 million “Billionaire Timeless Treasure” offering.

Jacob & Co. Founder and Chairman Jacob Rabo called out Jay-Z’s wrist game on Instagram, noting that the rapper once again broke ground as the first to wear the illustrious Jacob & Co. watch. Rabo’s own history with hip-hop and fine jewelry runs deep, as the jeweler first made custom designs back in 1987 for rapper Biz Markie.

(Jacob & Co.)

The partnership between Bugatti and Jacob & Co. dates back to 2019, centered around a “shared focus on extreme luxury, mechanical performance and craft.” The latest and greatest timepiece from the duo cements that focus quite handily indeed. Of the ongoing collaborative effort between the two companies, Arabo said, “I live to push watchmaking to new levels, coming up with designs and complications that no one had even dreamed about. Bugatti is the same. They push everything beyond what everyone thinks is the limit.”

In further posts on Instagram, Arabo trumpeted the impressive new Bugatti Tourbillon, noting that the intricate timepiece “mirrors the car’s iconic design elements and groundbreaking technology.” Jay-Z was, fittingly, the first person to wear the company’s five-time zone watch more than two decades ago, and one imagines future Jacob & Co. releases will adorn the hip-hop legend’s wrist in good time.