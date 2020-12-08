John Mayer Launches Limited Edition Watch for G-Shock and Hodinkee

Inspired by Mayer's 1980s-era Casio keyboard.
Watch nerd brand HODINKEE and Casio's G-SHOCK are joining forces with timepiece-loving singer John Mayer for a new limited edition take on the Ref 6900 watch. 

The G-SHOCK Ref 6900 by John Mayer was designed by the "Your Body is a Wonderland Singer" himself and the brand says its retro look was inspired by the Casiotone SK-5 sampling keyboard that Mayer played as a kid growing up in Fairfield, CT. 

The 6900 is among the more iconic Casio G-SHOCK timepieces, and was first launched in 1995. Boasting G-SHOCK’s iconic triple-graph face design, the Ref 6900 by John Mayer  case measures 53.2mm in diameter, 16.3mm thick and holds a Japanese-made quartz movement. Functions include a 24-hour clock, a 1/100th stopwatch, a 24-hour countdown timer, a multi-functional alarm, flash alert, and EL backlight.

“When Casio approached me about the possibility of working together on a G-SHOCK, it actually timed out really well, said John Mayer. “I had already been pretty deep into wearing the 'Mudmaster' models, and something felt cosmically right about a G-SHOCK being the first watch collab I’ve ever done. 

"Casio keyboards came to mind as much as the watches did. Then I remembered how important the Casiotone SK-5 was in my life, and it got exciting really fast. It’s the perfect bridge between my double life as a musician and watch enthusiast."

Launching on Tuesday, December 8th at 11:00 AM EST, the limited edition Casio G-SHOCK Ref 6900 by John Mayer ($180) is available for purchase at shop.hodinkee.com, gshock.com, G-SHOCK Soho and select G-SHOCK retailers.

