John Varvatos Debuts Elegant Pre-Fall 2024 Menswear Collection

Rocker-inspired fashions for fall.

(John Varvatos)

There’s hardly a better time to look far afield for wardrobe inspiration than the dawn of a new season, and John Varvatos is stepping outside its usual confines for a fresh take on luxury menswear.

(John Varvatos)

A pioneer of rock n’roll-inspired fashion and a modern, fresh take on a “downtown cool” sensibility, menswear rock star John Varvatos turns to the horizon of the dusty desert for his Pre-Fall 2024 Collection.

(John Varvatos)

Entitled “Oases & Artistry,” the designer notes that “we find ourselves on a path seeking inspiration – a journey towards a new perspective.”

With a focus on today’s refined yet nomadic modern man, a “meditative, desert hued lens” takes center stage in a way that expands the John Varvatos lens far beyond distressed leather jackets (although those are also present in the collection).

Sweaters, graphic pieces, outerwear and shirting combine the signature Varvatos flair for the dramatic with a classic viewpoint.

(John Varvatos)

Sun-baked clay, white-washed woods and earthy stone drive the colors in the offering, which blends handsome pops of suede (in jacket form) with perfectly broken-in shirting and streamlined denim.

(John Varvatos)

And since the John Varvatos Man is nothing short of nuanced, the designer notes that “perfected patinas, storied leathers and dusted detailing highlight the esoteric elegance” of a versatile offering.

(John Varvatos)

Pieces like natural-hued chinos set elegantly alongside edgy side-zip moto boots for a study in contrasts: A way to incorporate trends from the runway in seamless, wearable fashion for an everyday #OOTD.

(John Varvatos)

No look, especially a mix of high-low pieces like a textured tee and a soft-shouldered blazer, is complete without the proper finishing touches.

Varvatos & co. note that “bold yet relaxed accessories” ground the collection tastefully, while desert tones shine through in “transient tailoring” for a touch of day-to-night, devil-may-care style.

(John Varvatos)

Standout pieces include a bold digital camo blazer and luxurious leather jackets as ready for a Friday night rock show as an elevated cocktail bar visit.

The collection (available now online) ranges from $68 to $2,498 for some of its more refined pieces, but for a new way forward, these seem like menswear investments worth making.