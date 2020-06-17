Vans & Kenzo Team For Flower-Powered Sneaker Capsule

Proceeds will be donated to a skate project aimed at empowering at-risk Jamaican youth.

French fashion house Kenzo is reviving its partnership with Vans via a flower-themed Spring 2020 style collection.

The headlining pieces are Sk8-Hi high-top and Old-Skool low-top sneakers, both of which are clad in one of three Kenzo floral prints and feature the iconic skate shoe brand's sidestripe.

Kenzo creative director Felipe Oliveira Baptista designed 46 other similarly decorated pieces that complement the kicks, including jersey items made with 100 percent organic cotton, bob hats, baseball caps, backpacks, wallets and iPhone X and bags.

The collection debuted in a new campaign lensed veteran subculture photographer Ari Marcopoulos, who shot seven real skaters outfitted in various Kenzo x Vans attire against a Los Angeles backdrop.

Debuting alongside the capsule is a limited-edition Kenzo skateboard. All profits from purchases of just 150 decks will be donated to a social skate project that works to empower at-risk youth in Jamaica.

The Kenzo x Vans Spring 2020 collection is available now in global locations and online.