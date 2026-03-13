Kim Kardashian Heats Up The Gym In NikeSKIMS Spring 2026 Collection

Showcasing the latest workout gear from her billion-dollar brand in alluring fashion.

(Skims)

A new season calls for a wardrobe refresh, one that Kim Kardashian delivers in sizzling fashion as she showcases the newNikeSKIMS Spring 2026 Collection from head to toe.

(Skims)

While Kardashian sister Kylie Jenner stripped down last month in a new Skims underwear campaign, the elder Kardashian goes sporty and stylish in a robust assortment of athletic gear. Footwear also joins the new NikeSkims roster, including a pair of ballet-meets-athletic sneakers sported by the entrepreneur and model Kardashian.

(Skims)

K-pop star Lisa recently led a ballerina-inspired NikeSkims campaign, and the $5 billion-plus brand also went for gold withan exclusive Team USA collection celebrating this year’s Winter Olympics: Skims and its co-founder certainly keep hustling.

(Skims)

And given Kardashian’s jaw-dropping appearance in the latest workout gear from NikeSkims, the results are certainly paying off. The collection boasts a range of new colorways, materials and silhouettes, all “designed to help women to feel confident and strong, in and out of the gym,” the brand said.

(Skims)

From workout leggings to an appealing bodysuit, a new material (Matte Shine Mix) joins the brand’s lineup, offering athletic performance via quick-dry technology and mid-level compression, while Rift Mesh and NikeSkims Shine materials also make their return in fresh seasonal colorways.

Kardashian’s hard work behind and in front of the scenes building the Skims empire now features an appealing range of athletic performance to complement its star roster of famous faces, including the likes of Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae and Cardi B. As Kardashian shows off in stunning fashion, Skims says the new offering (available now online at Skims) speaks to the idea “that performance wear can flatter as much as it functions, so there’s no need to compromise on style.”