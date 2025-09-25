Kim Kardashian’s Skims Partners With Nike For Athleisure Collection

Kardashian, Serena Williams, gold-medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim, and three-time NCAA volleyball champ Madisen Skinner rock the new NikeSkims collection.

(Skims/Nike)

After dropping stream of different limited-edition capsules with high fashion labels like Roberto Cavalli and Dolce & Gabbana, Kim Kardashian’s Skims is gearing up to launch its largest and most comprehensive collab yet with Nike. A massive line spanning seven collections, 58 silhouettes, and 10,000 different possible looks is designed for a wide demographic of athletes ranging from the casual gymgoer and pickup game participant to the most elite competitors—several of whom have been tapped to promote the joint venture between the multibillion-dollar shapewear brand and the athleticwear giant.

Three-time NCAA volleyball champion Madisen Skinner (Skims/Nike)

Among them are tennis icon Serena Williams, gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, judoka world champion Romane Dicko, Paralympic athlete Beatriz Hatz, double gold medal-winning Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, world No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda, world champion sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, and three-time NCAA volleyball champion Madisen Skinner.

Serena Williams (Skims/Nike)

All of the above appear in a short Body at Work ad directed by Janicza Bravo, which reinterprets phrases generally associated with objectification in a way that’s aligned with Skims’ founding, body-positive philosophy.

Double gold medal-winning Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim (Skims/Nike)

“Put my body on a pedestal,” the athletes say in the commercial. “Celebrate it. Marvel at it. Glorify it. Its power. Its strength. Give my body your full attention. See it. Appreciate it. Understand it. And then, you’ll see what I can really do with it.”

Sha’Carri Richardson (Skims/Nike)

“Whether you’re a top recruit like our college athletes, a legend like Serena, or simply

showing up for yourself in the gym, every woman wants to look and feel amazing

while working out and achieving their goals,” said Kardashian. “Our mission is simple: to redefine the rules of women’s activewear. No more compromises. We’re combining high-performance innovation with sexy, style-forward design for all women who demand both.”

Kim Kardashian (Skims/Nike)

Three core collections have been introduced at launch. Designed for yoga and other studio activities, the Matte collection offers staples across 21 styles that employ Nike’s sweat-wicking Dri-FIT fabric to provide mid-level compression, smoothing and sculpting. The 11-piece Shine collection’s quick-drying capability and extra stretchiness suits it to strength training, while the seven-piece Airy collection features breathable, mesh-like material in both fitted and oversized silhouettes to accommodate low-impact activity and everyday wear.

(Skims/Nike)

Additionally, NikeSkims is rolling out four seasonal collections to accompany the Matte, Shine and Airy collections. An eight-piece Vintage Seamless range features seamless knitting and a stylized worn-in look. The Matte Tricot collection takes the core Matte collection further with three track-inspired layers. Weightless Layers join the Airy collection in low-impact use cases, while the Shiny Nylon oversized pants add another touch of streetwear-worthy style.

The NikeSkims lineup launches on September 26.