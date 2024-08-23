Kith X Converse Reimagine The Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Ox

Kith designer Ronnie Fieg is back with another winning sneaker collab.

From limited-edition New Balances to refreshed Timberlands and even a recent cannabis home goods collection, the collaborative stylings of Ronnie Fieg’s Kith know no bounds. For his latest trick, the buzzy designer has pivoted back to footwear to give the classic Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Ox a monogram makeover.

Fieg rendered the iconic silhouette in three colorways—Beige, Green Scarab and Black. But a closer look at each shoe’s in-relief insole reveals notable differences. The black leather version features Kith Classic Monogramming, with blocks of “KITH” lettering interspersed between raised rectangular checkers.

The Green Scarab version, also in leather, features the Deco version of the monogram, which tilts the Classic pattern at an angle. The Beige execution, crafted from canvas, offers a wavy variation of the “KITH” logo. All three shoes also get Kith Classic branding on the midsole, the vintage All Star heel cap, and Converse’s signature white rubber outsole.

Prices haven’t been revealed, but the Kith Classic Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Ox capsule goes on sale on Friday, August 23 at Kith’s shops, website and app.