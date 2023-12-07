Ronnie Fieg & KITH Just Reinvented The Classic Timberland Field Boot

Stepping out with swagger.

(KITH)

There’s an entire legion of Timberland boots that are certified classics, from the Timberland Super Boot to the OG “Wheat” 6-Inch Boots and of course, the winter-ready, style aficionado-approved Timberland Field Boot. It begs the question, how can an already-great pair of boots get even cooler?

The answer: Tapping KITH and Ronnie Fieg to give the iconic silhouette a refresh, one that arrives just in time for brisk weather and momentous style occasions aplenty.

(KITH)

The Ronnie Fieg for Timberland Field Boot is built around two takes on the signature style, one in Chocolate Lab and the other in Leather Brown, and both feature suitably KITH-inspired touches.

Both are crafted with premium leather and KITH Monogram debossing on the underlay and tongue, plus debossed Fieg and Queens Unisphere logos throughout the upper.

(KITH)

Custom fobs round out the suite of stylish, revamped touches, while the boots are plenty utilitarian in their own right: They’re built with a waterproof membrane and PrimaLoft insulation.

(KITH)

The occasion is a particularly special one, as it’s Fieg’s first time updating the Field Boot, a style that’s curried favor even with the most devout sneakerheads.

Speaking of sneakers, KITH and Fieg recently teamed up with New Balance on fresh, NYC-inspired sneakers celebrating Madison Square Garden, and this latest “reboot” pays homage to a style that rose to prominence in the Big Apple.

(KITH)

The Ronnie Fieg for Timberland Field Boot drops this coming Friday at 11 a.m. EST online and in stores at KITH shops, so there’s still time to plot your approach.

Like other buzzed-about collaborations in the streetwear world, KITH drops tend to move quickly, so keep a weather eye out for these weather-ready boots.