KITH, Ronnie Fieg & New Balance Team For ABZORB Sneaker Collab

Timed to celebrate the reopening of KITH’s Manhattan flagship.

(KITH)

Redefining a lauded sneaker brand like New Balance can prove a heady task, but famed designer and KITH founder and visionary Ronnie Fieg seems ready to meet the moment: The forthcoming New Balance ABZORB 2010 both debuts an entirely new silhouette for the sneaker giant, while also celebrating 15 years of KITH.

(KITH)

Launching on May 16th to toast the reopening of the KITH Manhattan flagship, the fresh sneakers have been over a year in the making, the famed streetwear designer and mogul wrote on his recently relaunched personal Web site. “I love getting to work on a new silhouette, experimenting with different colorblocking and different storytelling moments.” Fieg wrote. “I went through four sample rounds before landing on the final colorways for both models. But even early on in the process, I had a palette in mind.”

(KITH)

It’s hardly the first time Fieg has been tapped by New Balance to deliver an iconic set of covetable sneakers: KITH and New Balance celebrated “The World’s Most Famous Arena” (Madison Square Garden, that is) in a crisp sneaker collab, while Frank Lloyd Wright was an unlikely source of inspiration for yet another KITH x New Balance offering. Of course, designers like Todd Snyder have also put their own spin on New Balance kicks, but none quite like the fashion maestro that is Ronnie Fieg.

(Ronnie Fieg)

On his site, Fieg also shared authentic behind-the scenes photos of the design process. The sneakers are set to debut in two colorways, both incorporating hits of purple and pink on two different base designs, one a light and airy grey, the other a deep black with a contrasting chunky white and grey sole. According to Hypebeast, pricing is not yet known for the sneakers, which debut exclusively at the revamped Manhattan KITH outpost.

(KITH)

Of the year itself and the symbolism behind it, Fieg wrote on his blog that “it was when designing footwear was the only thing that mattered to me,” adding that “everything was new, exciting, and there was a void in the market that I was ready to fill.” Consider that void filled handily, as KITH menswear and footwear acts as a trend-setter in the market and sets the pace in categories ranging from sneakers to apparel.

(Ronnie Fieg)

Fieg notes that the debut of these sneakers reminds him of old times, of a simpler pre-social media sort of phenomenon. Accordingly, he feels he selected the right partner to pay homage to the early days of his now-globally known brand. “Just like when we first opened our Manhattan store’s doors in 2011, it felt right to do it with New Balance,” Fieg wrote. Keep an eye out for this drop coming up on May 16th at KITH Manhattan.