KITH Hits The High Seas With Stylish Cigarette Racing Powerboats

The 3,100-horsepower, 42-foot powerboats feature custom KITH upholstery and paint jobs.

(KITH/Cigarette Racing)

KITH, the New York-based brainchild of design visionary Ronnie Fieg, tends to stand for all things luxury these days, but its latest high-voltage offering is making waves in another way, literally. KITH just teamed with legendary powerboat company Cigarette Racing on a trio of speedboats…yes, speedboats.

The partnership presents an entirely new way to hit the water, and goes well beyond previous KITH collaborations, including the new Ronnie Fieg for New Balance ABZORB collab announced last week in tribute to the company’s reopened New York City flagship.

Don Aronow’s Cigarette Racing has proven an institution in its own right since its 1969 founding, defining the class of narrow, ultra-sleek speedboats built for racing. KITH notes that these boats sprang to life for offshore racing, but have since been used on the open water in electrifying fashion. For a company that views itself (rightly) as a tastemaker, it’s an entirely new way to live the KITH lifestyle.

Three reimagined versions of Cigarette Racing flagship boats (the 515, 42’ X, and 42’ Auroris) are revamped in even more luxurious and eye-catching fashion, including custom upholstery and paint work, “while retaining the unparalleled performance they’ve come to be known for,” KITH noted.

The 3,100-horsepower 515 might be the most impressive of the trio, with a price tag to match: It’s available for made-to-order production for $2.6 million, while the 42′ X high-performance V-bottom powerboat retails for $1.6 million and the Auroris will set you back about $1.875 million.

Boasting a custom green exterior, co-branding and the KITH monogram, the middle member of the offering “embodies Cigarette Racing’s expert blend of performance and luxury,” KITH and Cigarette Racing noted.

The 42′ X, on the other hand, features a handsome blend of white and brown throughout, plus the KITH Crest logo and detailing on everything from its seats to its speedometer, touches that KITH said “give it a classic, timeless appeal.”

The offering is complemented by an exclusive apparel capsule, once again driving home the point that KITH is a brand to be lived in (for the right price, of course). And with the right blend of technical features and elegant, fresh branding, these boats should pair nicely with a range of luxe streetwear from the retailer.

While these boats might prove elusive for those accustomed to copping collab sneakers from KITH, they present an alluring possibility for the future of the atelier: A brand built for coast to coast, and well beyond. Pre-order your newest KITH x Cigarette Racing luxury powerboat here for custom production as of today.