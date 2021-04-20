LeBron James Wears $163,000 Black Panther Audemars Piguet Watch to Lakers Game

Marvel's swanky new superhero timepiece is fit for The King.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
lebron-getty-audemars-piguet

LeBron James is showcasing his baller style by wearing one of the buzziest recent luxury drops in the watch game.

audemars-pigue-black-panther-2

The Lakers star and four-time NBA world champion, who is currently recovering after suffering a high-ankle sprain, was spotted wearing Audemars Piguet’s new Royal Oak Concept “Black Panther” Flying Tourbillon watch while watching his team take on the Boston Celtics last week.

James, Kevin Hart and Serena Williams were among the celebs on hand to launch the $163,000 limited edition watch at a recent Audemars Piguet press conference announcing the Black Panther-inspired timepiece.

audemars-piguet-black-panther

The luxury watch brand assembled an expert team of engravers and artists to make 250 of these complex and carefully designed watches. Together they had to design new watchmaking tools in order to insert the finely detailed miniature sculpture of the Black Panther on the watch face.

James can surely afford the six-figure price tag, but as a friend of the brand, we're guessing he probably got a comped sample of the T'Challa-inspired Marvel collab to wear in public. Check it out in all its black-and-purple glory above.

No image description

lebron-getty-audemars-piguet
Style

LeBron James Wears $163,000 Black Panther Audemars Piguet Watch to Lakers Game

Screen Shot 2021-01-05 at 9.30.02 AM
Entertainment

It's Official: Michael Keaton Will Return as Batman in 'The Flash'

ASKA Flying Electric Car Promo 2
Rides

You Can Now Preorder This Futuristic Flying Car From ASKA

shang-chi-10-rings
Entertainment

Watch First Trailer For Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

b-real-g-pen-vape
Gear

Cypress Hill's B Real & G Pen Launch Dr. Greenthumb's Cannabis Vape

Post Malone Promo
Entertainment

Post Malone Becomes Youngest Artist To Earn Three Diamond Singles

jake-paul-conor-mcgregor-getty-images
Sports

Jake Paul Calls Out Conor McGregor After Ben Askren Knockout

facebook-Linked_Image___matthew-mcconaughey-GettyImages-1169808377
News

Poll Shows Matthew McConaughey Beating Texas Gov. Greg Abbott If They Ran Against Each Other

Yanet Garcia Promo
News

Yanet Garcia, AKA 'World's Hottest Weather Girl,' Joins OnlyFans