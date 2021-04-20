LeBron James Wears $163,000 Black Panther Audemars Piguet Watch to Lakers Game

Getty Images/Audemars Piguet

LeBron James is showcasing his baller style by wearing one of the buzziest recent luxury drops in the watch game.

The Lakers star and four-time NBA world champion, who is currently recovering after suffering a high-ankle sprain, was spotted wearing Audemars Piguet’s new Royal Oak Concept “Black Panther” Flying Tourbillon watch while watching his team take on the Boston Celtics last week.

James, Kevin Hart and Serena Williams were among the celebs on hand to launch the $163,000 limited edition watch at a recent Audemars Piguet press conference announcing the Black Panther-inspired timepiece.

The luxury watch brand assembled an expert team of engravers and artists to make 250 of these complex and carefully designed watches. Together they had to design new watchmaking tools in order to insert the finely detailed miniature sculpture of the Black Panther on the watch face.

James can surely afford the six-figure price tag, but as a friend of the brand, we're guessing he probably got a comped sample of the T'Challa-inspired Marvel collab to wear in public. Check it out in all its black-and-purple glory above.