Lego Debuts Pop Art Portrait Series

Build decorative pieces that honor Andy Warhol's depiction of Marilyn Monroe, the Beatles, Darth Vader, Iron Man, and more.

Lego is rolling out more fun ways way to burn time in quarantine with four new pop culture-inspired sets.

Unlike the generation-bridging models of supercars, bikes, hot rods and other high-octane offerings from the toy brand, "Lego Art" kits are aimed squarely at adults looking to spruce up their office, living room or other areas in need of unique decor.

On the "artier" side is Andy Warhol's iconic Marilyn Monroe portrait. Users can recreate the late American pop art progenitor's famous bright pink screen print of the actress or assemble it in their own neon colorway. Another set honoring the Beatles includes images of a young John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, which can be arranged side-by-side or placed individually upon completion.

Marvel fans will likely opt for the Lego Art Iron Man three-in-one set featuring variants of Tony Stark's Mark III, Hulkbuster and Mark LXXXV superhero suits. A second, Star Wars-themed three-in-one set depicts Sith villains Darth Vader, Darth Maul and Kylo Ren.

The four sets include between 2,993 and 3,395 pieces, a unique signature tile, a convenient hanging element, and an interview soundtrack that serves as a building companion.

For instance, the Warhol portrait set comes with recordings of a conversation with biographer Blake Bopnik, while the Star Wars kit is accompanied by commentary from Lucasfilm executive Doug Chiang.

Release dates weren't announced, but the Lego Art sets will retail for $119.99 each when they arrive.