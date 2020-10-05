Levi's and Hailey Bieber Want to Buy Back Your Old Jeans and Re-Sell Them

The denim giant is launching SecondHand, a sustainable brand that will pay for old jeans and re-sell them.

Levi's has announced a buy-back and resale program called Levi's SecondHand, which allows customers to buy pre-owned Levi's pieces directly from the denim giant for $30 to $100. People can also earn gift cards worth $15 to $25 toward future purchases by selling their old pieces back to Levi's.

The move, announced on Monday with the help of Levi's ambassador Hailey Bieber, will allow Levi's to recapture the surging market for secondhand Levi's that already exists online and in thrift stores, as well as meeting the growing call for sustainability. The program officially launches on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

"Repurposing and repairing clothes requires minimal additional energy input, no water and no dyes to make more jeans," Levi's CMO Jennifer Sey said, in a statement about the launch.

"Buying a used pair of Levi's through SecondHand saves approximately 80% of the CO2 emissions and 700 grams of waste compared to buying a new pair of Levi's."

Levi's partnered with recommerce technology and logistics start-up TROVE to handle the backend operations of Levi’s SecondHand, including cleaning, inventory processing, and fulfillment.

"Getting more use out of existing products is the single biggest move we can make toward a more circular and sustainable supply chain,” said Andy Ruben, founder and CEO Trove, in a statement.

