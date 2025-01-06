Longines Debuts Its First-Ever Carbon Fiber Watch

The Ultra-Chron Carbon modernizes a model from the 1960s.

The lineup of luxury watches from Longines: There’s a range of stainless steel chronograph watches, a selection of slimmed-down, minimal leather dress watches, even a bold-yet-tasteful special-edition Lunar New Year watch. But never before has the watchmaker produced a carbon fiber watch, until the recent introduction of the Longines Ultra-Chron Carbon.

The forward-thinking timepiece joins the revitalized Ultra-Chron lineup, which returned in 2022 and includes a stainless steel sport watch and a versatile leather-strap option And yet, neither made use of ultra-lightweight, highly durable prized carbon. Compressed epoxy resin and carbon fiber make up the striking case, which takes on a space-like gradient across its 43mm diameter design.

Rather impressively, the timepiece weighs just 80 grams (nearly 100 grams lighter than the current Longines Ultra-Chron in stainless steel). And in matters of looks and function, the new release puts the watchmaker out in front of the pack, so to speak, ahead of an expected slate of luxury watch releases at this month’s LVMH Watch Week.

The Ultra-Chron model overall nods to 1968 sport watches from Longines, although this version opts for a cushion case, clean yet thick indices and a fixed titanium, aluminum-insert bezel that pairs nicely with the deep black, sandblasted anthracite dial.

The timepiece features the Longines-exclusive caliber L.836.6 movement within, a complication with both strong shock resistance and a smooth sweeping seconds hand functionality. The timepiece is chronometer-certified through independent Geneva watch testing lab TIMELAB, and the dial is outfitted with both the Longines logo and a series of “shockwave”-esque markings above the “ULTRA-CHRON” stamp.

For true sporting appeal, a 22mm black fabric strap pairs nicely with Super Luminova-coated indices, giving this watch a sleek, futuristic appeal. Priced at $4,900, the latest from Longines leans into the brand’s global sport heritage and breaks new ground with a case material sure to trend across the rest of 2025. Consider the year off to a fine start for the Swiss watchmaker.