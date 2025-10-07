Longines Just Debuted A New Version Of Its Spirit Pilot Watch

Featuring a cleaner, more sleek dial with no date window.

While some aviation-minded watches are positively packed with bells and whistles, there’s a case to be made for a more simple yet no less luxurious pilot’s watch, and Longines takes that notion to heart with its retooled Longines Spirit Pilot lineup.

While the crisp three-hand build remains the same, the famed Swiss watchmaker removed the date window and retooled the sleek 39.5mm case for a dressier, slimmed down look. The same spirit, in true fashion, remains with the revamped Spirit Pilot trio, available on everything from a leather strap to a stainless steel case to a durable, field-ready fabric offering.

“The Longines Spirit Pilot collection pays tribute to the daring spirit that inspired these pioneers to chase new horizons, and pursue the extraordinary,” the company noted, nodding to the utility of the pilot watch as used by “the world’s most remarkable trailblazers as they explored the limits of possibility whether in flight, on the open seas, or across uncharted territory.”

A silicon balance spring adds durability and efficiency to the chronometer-certified inner workings of the Spirit Pilot. The L888.4 caliber movement also boasts a 72-hour power reserve, while about 25,200 vibrations per hour mark the self-winding mechanical movement (along with “sleek lines and meticulous craftsmanship,” the watchmaker said).

The Spirit Pilot also comes in a flyback edition with a dual-chronograph dial, while scratch-resistant sapphire crystal is given an anti-reflective treatment on both sides for maximum visibility. On the caseback of the handsome and utterly classic Longines Spirit Pilot, the company calls out its movement. The offering leans more timeless and refined compared to other recent Longines innovations, including its first-ever carbon fiber watch.

Each watch is priced rather accessibly (starting at $2,850, to be exact), while the horologist says “these new timepieces combine authentic design with modern precision and advanced watchmaking technology.” The new Longines Spirit Pilot lineup can be found online and at Longines watch boutiques worldwide.