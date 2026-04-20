Louis Vuitton Debuts Luxe New ‘Ambre Levant’ Fragrance

Inspired by “golden hour” radiance and leaning heavily on notes of amber and oud.

(Louis Vuitton)

A scent can signify a new season and even a sense of being and place, as the best spring colognes tend to do, and Louis Vuitton is looking toward the horizon with its luxe new Ambre Levant men’s fragrance.

(Louis Vuitton)

To welcome the intensity of the sun’s return and the enduring allure of the “golden hour,” Louis Vuitton Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud focused heavily on of-the-moment yet entirely distinctive fragrance notes like amber and oud, using “the precision and generosity that define his style.” Indeed, the luxury fashion house and atelier said the “profound intensity” of the sun’s descent informed a particular focus on amber and the natural hue of the sky during the moments before a blazing sunset.

(Louis Vuitton)

Belletrud harkened back to moments throughout his life intertwined with amber, and honed in specifically on the many varying states of the material in developing the latest luxury fragrance from Louis Vuitton. “Amber has been with me since the very beginning and has always held the same fascination for me,” Belletrud said. “As a child, it was one of the first notes I discovered in my father’s laboratory. It has guided my work ever since.” In experimenting with Ambre Levant, Belletrud “amber in all its dimensions,” from amber resin to the salinity of ambergris.

(Louis Vuitton)

Scent notes of amber, warm spice and cardamom follow, with amber unfolding in strong, appealing fashion after touches of white pepper, while oud sourced from Bangladesh exclusively for Louis Vuitton closes the fine fragrance in harmonious fashion.

(Louis Vuitton)

Of what the company has dubbed “black gold,” Louis Vuitton says that “for Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, it is among the most sensual woods that exist,” and the perfumer is a particular fan of its “exceptional quality,” noting that “its woody character, of rare refinement, reveals a very subtle animality and an elegance that is at once spicy and ambered.” The resin that leads to the oud itself develops across at least 30 years and is harvested by artisans after forming in aquilaria forests, the company notes.

(Louis Vuitton)

The way in which the fragrance is presented even echoes the sensual fragrance within, using transparent black glass and a warm amber hue, as the luxury house says “the radiance of the golden hour seems to emanate from within the glass itself.” The company notes the fragrance, complete with LV’s instantly recognizable monograph atop its stopper, can be refilled at any Louis Vuitton store with a perfume fountain.



(Louis Vuitton)

The intensity of oud is offset by the elegance of amber, the company notes, while the handsome and chic 100mL bottle. comes complete with its own monogramed traveling case. “At once a botanical treasure and a cultural patrimony, it constitutes for the Maison material for the future, capable of inspiring new modes of expression while preserving a precious heritage,” Louis Vuitton said of its commitment to unlocking the luxury of oud. The new Louis Vuitton Ambre Levant is available now for $440.